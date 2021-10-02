https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/02/sharyl-attkisson-would-like-an-explanation-of-the-science-behind-bidens-mask-habits/

This week, President Biden wore a mask as he received his third Covid-19 shot but not when socializing with hundreds of people while at the annual congressional baseball game.

Today, Sharyl Attkisson spotted another “what’s the point” moment when Biden briefly had an exchange with reporters as he was leaving to head to Delaware for the weekend:

The White House won’t explain the “science” behind Biden’s mask usage because they can’t.

But Biden will insist that everybody else “follow the science.”

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...