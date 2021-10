https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sheila-jackson-lee-on-acid/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Sheila Jackson Lee lives on another planet.pic.twitter.com/tH2Dthzv8u — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 2, 2021

Sheila Jackson Lee hallucinating this week — “The border is both sovereign and secure. It is obviously subjected to biased and unfair narratives for political purposes.”

Sheila is upset with Haitians being deported