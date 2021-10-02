https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/615954f02817c57bc71c7dca
Democrat Rep. John Yarmuth is the chairman of the House Budget Committee. During a recent appearance on CNN, he claimed that the federal government can afford anything. Really? Is this what passes for…
Collins said she does not support the abortion rights bill passed by House Democrats last week, arguing it goes too far….
Police have received tips that Laundrie, a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, could be near the trail, but none have been publicly verified….
Host Christine Dolan moderates live panel in Tampa, FL of Special Operators with experience in-country evacuating American citizens and allies from Afghanistan….
Massive crowds have flooded the streets of Bucharest, protesting against vaccination passports, curfews for the unvaccinated, and other newly introduced restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of cor…