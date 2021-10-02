https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/espn-media-unvacinated

Leftists and the media (but I repeat myself) look to destroy anyone who goes against their narrative. Just ask Nicki Minaj’s friend’s cousin. This past week, the media have had their fangs out against the NBA. Not the entire league. Just the players who don’t want to get vaccinated. Also, the players who got vaccinated but aren’t attacking their teammates who haven’t. The left’s message to the NBA is simple. The NBA is supposed to be progressive. If NBA stars aren’t going to use their massive platform to push a narrative that is causing other progressives to be the most misinformed about COVID, those stars should shut up and dribble when it comes to other things.

Unamused by this is ESPN’s Jay Williams.

“The media is a problem. The fear-mongering needs to stop! Every damn narrative I read over the past couple days: ‘The unvaxxed vs the vaxxed.’ ‘The minorities voice that shouldn’t be heard.’ ‘The progressive NBA is not setting the right example!'”

Williams also points out over 90% of the NBA have gotten their Fauci Ouchies. Not quite the 97% Joe Biden says America needs so we can get back to normal. But to be fair, Joe Biden is an idiot. While 90% is a lot, the fear-mongering press remained focused on the few players who are speaking out.

What I find funny is how some in the media are angrier at vaccinated players, if those players believe someone’s personal medical choices are just that. On Friday night, Don Lemon lashed out at Draymond Green for not othering his teammate. Whoopi Goldberg is pissed off at LeBron James for refusing to tell people what to do with their bodies. Both players in those cases got their shots. They just don’t have much of an opinion on if you get yours or not.

That should be the rational opinion of most Americans. That also explains why so many lefties hate it.

