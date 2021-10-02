https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/new-american-catch-phrase-f-joe-biden-chants-break-kid-rocks-nashville-bar-video/

It’s the new American catchphrase!

As Joe Biden and Democrats work harder and harder to destroy the country more people are vocalizing what they feel about the crazy old coot in the White House.

The “F*** Joe Biden!” chants continue to spread across the country.

This was the scene at Kid Rock’s Nashville bar this week.

America is fed up! Just like a broken record, #fjoebiden on repeat everywhere you go. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bKbgts3d8L — LegallyBlonde🇺🇸 (@LWoods4Congress) October 2, 2021

TRENDING: Democrats and DC Insiders in Panic as Steve Bannon Fires Up Shock Troops at Private DC Gathering

More here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

