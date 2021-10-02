https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/02/this-is-painful-aoc-explains-why-nothing-is-better-than-not-enough-of-something/

Progressives in Congress are holding out for a spending bill that is several trillion dollars (but somehow costs “zero”). Why won’t the far lefties in Congress support a $1.5 trillion bill like Sen. Joe Manchin said he’d get behind? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained it to a small crowd of people this way, and do try and keep up:

Wow, that’s peak AOC right there!

Hopefully everybody enjoyed the word salad they just had for lunch.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...