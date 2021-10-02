https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/02/this-is-painful-aoc-explains-why-nothing-is-better-than-not-enough-of-something/

Progressives in Congress are holding out for a spending bill that is several trillion dollars (but somehow costs “zero”). Why won’t the far lefties in Congress support a $1.5 trillion bill like Sen. Joe Manchin said he’d get behind? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained it to a small crowd of people this way, and do try and keep up:

When legislators tell you that something is better than nothing pic.twitter.com/8CbIz56n44 — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) September 30, 2021

Wow, that’s peak AOC right there!

She actually posted this herself. This is not a parody from @TheBabylonBee Notice her and @CoriBush are the only ones not wearing masks. https://t.co/6OmDPQOBtU — Alan R. Levy (@alanesque) October 2, 2021

Hopefully everybody enjoyed the word salad they just had for lunch.

At first I thought this was an account making fun of her, and then I realized it’s her and she’s proud of this. 😅 https://t.co/qyKo6mh5MF — James Lindsay, retweeted by Larry the Cable Guy (@ConceptualJames) October 2, 2021

the logic of this woman gets more broken by the day https://t.co/gquYRgt8pp — Justin Berger (@JustinIndep66) October 2, 2021

Cringe Boss … this is painful pic.twitter.com/RQU6ABtmWD — David Michael 🏴‍☠️ (@michael_david41) October 1, 2021

Like Oprah “you get inflation… and you get inflation, everybody gets inflation!” 🤫 — Tom Duty (@Tom_Duty) October 2, 2021

Watching with the sound off, this is some amazing interpretive dance https://t.co/onmZ3BJpcX — Panda Pancake Bernstein (@J4Years) October 2, 2021

you sound high AF https://t.co/N4MXaX0FQC — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) October 2, 2021

If she were born just a few years earlier, she’d have made a star MTV veejay, and we’d all have been spared. https://t.co/D5VvCGE368 — Abe Greenwald (@AbeGreenwald) October 2, 2021

