Laurel Hubbard , the New Zealand weightlifter who competes on the women’s team, though she is a biological male who identifies as transgender , has been named “Sportswoman of the Year” by the University of Otago.
The award was given to Hubbard on Tuesday. Hubbard was the first trans woman to compete in the Olympics on behalf of a women’s team. Hubbard did not win, or place, in the weightlifting events for which the lifter had qualified, surpassing much younger, female New Zealand lifters to gain a spot on the team.
Hubbard received the award from the University of Otago in Dunedin, on New Zealand’s South Island. The Sportswoman of the Year award has never before been given to a biological male, meaning Hubbard’s taking of the prize makes a notable mark in the 113 year history of the award, according to the Otago Daily Times .
Hubbard was unable to make a successful lift in the snatch and was eliminated from the weightlifting competition. Hubbard told the local paper that she was “grateful for all of the support and kindness received from the teaching staff and students at Otago University.”
