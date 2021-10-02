https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/trans-weightlifter-laurel-hubbard-wins-coveted-sportstwoman-year-award/

For the first time in 113 years, a trans woman won sportswoman of the year award from the University of Otago.

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard won the coveted award this year after qualifying for the Olympics.

The New Zealand Herald reported:

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has been named University of Otago sportswoman of the year at the Blues awards earlier this week. Hubbard is believed to be the first transgender winner of the award in the event's 113-year history. The Queenstown athlete became the first openly transgender woman to compete at the Olympics when she contested the women's 87+kg at the Tokyo Games this year. The 43-year-old was eliminated from the event when she failed to make a successful lift in the snatch. Her achievement was recognised with the sportswoman of the year award at University of Otago and OUSA Blues and Golds Awards on Tuesday.

Laurel was knocked out of Olympic competition this year after failing on her third lift attempt.

