https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/02/vice-president-kamala-harris-makes-an-unexplained-private-overnight-trip-to-palm-springs/

President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda is in bad shape. As Twitchy reported, Biden met with Democrats on Capitol Hill Friday as he lobbied for passage of the $3.5 trillion spending bill (that costs zero dollars), but his handlers jumped in and prevented him from taking any questions from reporters.

The Build Back Better agenda is perhaps the one thing Biden hasn’t passed on to Vice President Kamala Harris, and as the Washington Examiner reports, Harris took off for an unexplained private trip to Palm Springs Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris was making an unexplained private trip Friday to the resort town of Palm Springs, California, as Democrats in Congress sought to complete President Biden’s economic agenda.https://t.co/pSdkbIOssz — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 2, 2021

Dave Boyer reports:

Vice President Kamala Harris was making an unexplained private trip Friday to the resort town of Palm Springs, California, as Democrats in Congress sought to complete President Biden’s economic agenda. The White House and Ms. Harris‘ office wouldn’t give a reason for the one-night trip, which began on Friday afternoon with her departure from Joint Base Andrews near Washington. Reporters were not allowed to watch her departure.

Most transparent administration ever.

Unexplained (round) trip that lasts less than 24 hours leaves more questions than answers. — Deb Kay 🎃 🍁 (@deb_h7) October 2, 2021

She works for us. We have a right to know where and why. — ROHIRRIM RONIN (@ROHIRRIM_RONIN) October 2, 2021

One of these days she’ll find that pesky border — Dirk Niblick (@Dirk_Niblick) October 2, 2021

Lost on the way to the border? @VP is a failure like old Joe. — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) October 2, 2021

It’s not the border….. but hey, girl needed a spa night. — Ms Breedlove (@ak_huggins) October 2, 2021

She’s getting some plastic surgery done. — zeep (@BlowHeart12) October 2, 2021

Let’s see if her eyebrows are higher next week — G (@gmaxever) October 2, 2021

What’s in Palm Springs? The Tram? The Betty Ford Center? Hmm. Not much to do in just one night. — Silcy (@Silc_nj) October 2, 2021

Maybe she’s checking into Betty Ford for her cackle addiction — Candy Shenanigans (@lucyethss) October 2, 2021

In @VP ‘s defense, what influence does she have on anybody? Might as well go to Palm Springs. — Chris Payne (@chriswyoillini) October 2, 2021

Man they know how to export her, don’t they? — sarah watson (@SatahWatson) October 2, 2021

Fleeing — Sunny (@sunnyettepe) October 2, 2021

She’s trying to sanitize herself. Get away from a team in disarray. — Mark Somerville (@slomerv) October 2, 2021

This is a short cackling vacation. — Newsgatherer (@GroupToStopHate) October 2, 2021

She is useless — Tammy (@tammy_gcan100) October 2, 2021

She appears to play absolutely no part in the governance of the country. Border-fail. Legislation-fail. She’s a place holder for a place holder. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) October 2, 2021

The transparency of this administration seems to be less then they promised. If I travel on the company dime I have to declare why. Who is paying for this trip? — JL (@laugjos) October 2, 2021

Unless she went commercial that means taxpayers paid for her trip. I want to know why she went there. — A WALKER (@HourTommy) October 2, 2021

“Ms. Harris has no public events scheduled for the visit. Local Democratic officials in southern California told news outlets that they were not expecting to meet with the Vice President.”

So she’s not even campaigning.

Related:

The Hill: Democrats see Vice President Kamala Harris as a ‘major player’ in the midterm elections https://t.co/sbzyF5XWUS — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 29, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

