https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6159b7602817c57bc71c812b
The EU evacuated all its staff from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in August, but the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell now insists that Brussels must maintain a presence in the turbul…
In his Angelus prayer, Pope Francis deplores the “terrible outbreak of violence” in the prison of Guayaquil, Ecuador, where at least 118 inmates died – including six beheaded – in rioting among rival …
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “All the Light We Cannot See” returns with a new historical novel that spans more than 700 years. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Doerr about his lifelong love …
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An electrician went on a killing rampage at a house with co-workers after having an argument…