Groups of pro-abortion advocates will rally in Washington, DC, on Saturday afternoon to call for “abortion justice.”

“When the Supreme Court rejected an emergency request to block Texas’s abortion ban, they effectively took the next step towards overturning Roe v. Wade,” the Women’s March website stated.

The organization said groups are scheduled to meet at Freedom Plaza at 11:00 a.m. and the rally will begin at 12:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s the day. 650+ rallies. All 50 states. Join over 105,000 people nationwide at a #RallyForAbortionJustice and send a clear message that we won’t tolerate attacks on abortion access. Find a rally near you: https://t.co/dInZFYF0Kd pic.twitter.com/gRM5TmhXyw — Women’s March (@womensmarch) October 1, 2021

The march will take place at 1:30 p.m. and participants plan to walk east on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, east on Constitution Avenue NW, then south on First Street NE toward the Supreme Court.

The Women’s March said groups in every state, including the capital, will march Saturday before the Supreme Court reconvenes.

Texas recently became the first state in the nation to enact a “heartbeat” abortion law, banning abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

“Other states have passed ‘heartbeat’ bills, but, once signed into law, abortion rights activists filed lawsuits challenging them,” Breitbart News reported.

