https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/wow-democrat-sinema-rips-pelosi-inexcusable-failure-skip-vote-infrastructure-video/

Senator Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona – the sane Democrat.

Senator Sinema blasted Nancy Pelosi for refusing to vote on an infrastructure plan in the US House of Representatives this week.

The Arizona senator vented on Twitter against the House Speaker.

Canceling the U.S. House vote on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act denies Americans millions of new good-paying jobs and hurts everyday families. Full statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BM7hrUL3KK — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) October 2, 2021

TRENDING: Democrats and DC Insiders in Panic as Steve Bannon Fires Up Shock Troops at Private DC Gathering

Senator Sinema skipped town to fly back home to Arizona to see her foot doctor during the recent revolt in her party.

Liberals are not pleased.

And isn’t it rich that @SenatorSinema misses votes and flies home to get $$ from big corps when she’s the one who’s holding up the bill being hammered out, & then it’s SINEMA who dares to accuse the reps who stayed to do the work of not going their jobs. — Cheryl Goodell (@CRG678) October 2, 2021

FOX News reported:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., on Saturday tore into Democratic leadership over what she described as an “inexcusable” failure to hold a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill — a move she said betrays the trust of the American people. “The failure of the U.S. House to hold a vote on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is inexcusable, and deeply disappointing for communities across our country,” the moderate Democrat said in a lengthy statement. “Denying Americans millions of good-paying jobs, safer roads, cleaner water, more reliable electricity, and better broadband only hurts everyday families.” The vote on the bipartisan legislation in the House was delayed as the far-left wing of the Democratic caucus refused to back the bill unless there was an agreement on a separate $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package packed with left-wing spending priorities and tax increases. Democrats conceded that the votes were not there to pass the infrastructure bill, with talks still ongoing with moderate Democratic — including Sinema — to come to an agreement on the reconciliation package. Moderates have sought to bring down the massive price tag of the bill, which can pass the Senate without a Republican filibuster if it can drum up the support of all 50 Senate Democrats.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

