https://hannity.com/media-room/zap-away-tension-thanks-to-this-personal-massage-gun-now-62-off/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=zap-away-tension-thanks-to-this-personal-massage-gun-now-62-off

As the world gets crazier and crazier, tensions are high and we could all use a little extra TLC. If you’ve been feeling the stress in your shoulders or elsewhere, but don’t want to head to a busy spa these days, a personal massage gun is a great at-home solution.

The LifePro Dynaflex Percussive Massage Gun gives you all the benefits of a fancy massage from the comfort of your home, and you won’t have to make the drive for repeat appointments. For a limited time, you can save an additional 15% with code VIP15 for our annual VIP sale, bringing the price down to a one-time payment of $83.08.

From athletic recovery or just unwinding from a stressful day, the LifePro Dynaflex Percussive Massage Gun comes equipped with 10 interchangeable attachments to help you zero in on pinpointed relief for any ache or pain. The vibration therapy works to increase the blood flow, warm up your joints and muscles, reduce muscle soreness, and accelerate tissue repair, helping alleviate tension easily from the comfort of your home.

It comes equipped with an adjustable arm that makes massaging yourself even easier, letting you access hard-to-reach spots. And you won’t need to stay tethered to an electrical outlet during your relaxing session; it comes equipped with a 25-hour battery life so you will have over a day of use ready when you need it. Take it with you to the gym, on vacation or even for much-needed relief at the office.

It’s no wonder the LifePro Dynaflex Percussive Massage Gun was featured on outlets like GQ, OK! Magazine, Forbes, Life&Style, In Touch and many more.

Give yourself the gift of TLC! Use code VIP15 at checkout to snag the LifePro Dynaflex Percussive Massage Gun for just $83.08 today.

LifePro Dynaflex Percussive Massage Gun – $83.08 with code VIP15 See Deal

Prices subject to change.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

