Sens. Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin, considered the Senate’s most moderate Democrats, each in recent days have been confronted by activists opposed to their stances on key issues before Congress, with Sinema being followed into a women’s restroom.

Sinema was confronted by immigration activists who followed her from a classroom at Arizona State University where she teaches to a bathroom while demanding the Arizona lawmaker take action on a “pathway to citizenship.”

The video was released Sunday, but when the incident occurred is unclear.

“We knocked on doors for you to get you elected,” one activist says or video on the incident. “Just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don’t support what you promised us.”

Sinema, who holds a key vote on President Biden’s now $3.5 trillion spending bill, which includes money for key progressive issues, was also confronted on that issue.

“We need the Build Back Better plan right now,” said an activist, as she entered and exited a bathroom stall and washed her hands without responding.

The video was posted on social media three days after the posting of a video of activists confronting Manchin on his houseboat in Washington, D.C., about the $3.5 trillion bill, on which he wants the price tag lowered to $1.5 trillion and other issues.

“Senator, this is an investment,” a female kayaker yelled. “This is not giving out money, this is not spending, this is building the state that we both love.”

Manchin is seen at the stern of his boat talking to the activists, who were reportedly protesting outside of his boat all last week, saying he appreciates their input but neighbors are complaining, then offering to meet with them at his Capitol Hill office.

