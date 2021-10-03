https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/10/02/alyssa-milano-rants-about-how-fked-up-america-is-right-now-supreme-court-abusers-at-abortion-rally/

Left-wing activist and actress Alyssa Milano ranted about how “fucked up Americans right now” and a Supreme Court that she claims is “packed with abusers.” The Who’s the Boss star also insisted that “this is the most dangerous time to be a woman in America,” and called on men to “use your privilege to destroy your own privilege.”

“I cannot believe how fucked up America is right now,” Milano proclaimed at an abortion rally on Saturday in Los Angeles, where she shared her dismay over the pro-life law — which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — enacted in Texas last month.

“I can’t believe how a handful of men are successfully taking 50 years of rights away from women, and how a Supreme Court packed with abusers is just going to sit by and let it all fucking happen,” Milano said.

Milano then directed her attention toward men, and asked them “what the fuck are you going to do” to help advance the pro-abortion movement in America.

“Women are under attack almost entirely by men. What the fuck are you going to do about it?” Milano asked. “It’s great that you’re here. Thank you so much for being here. But please don’t mistake marching — showing up for a single event — with being an effective ally in this fight.”

“How many women have you voted for? How many women have you hired? Promoted? Mentored?” Milano inquired. “If you’re in a religion that oppresses women, have you confronted your clergy? How much money are you planning to give to Planned Parenthood?”

“You need to take action and keep taking action until this is all fixed,” the Alyssa Milano Sex Tape actress affirmed.

Milano, who dressed up as a Handmaid’s Tale character in 2018 to protest U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, then called on men to “use your privilege to destroy your own privilege.”

“It is time for the president and the leaders in Congress to enact the Equal Rights Amendment. They need to do it fucking now,” she said. “This is the most dangerous time to be a woman in America,” Milano said near the end of her speech, echoing the sentiments she shared at the Variety Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Milano is not the only celebrity to freak out over the life-saving law recently enacted in the Lone Star State.

Stars including Michael Moore, Amy Schumer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Dave Bautista, and Amy Brenneman have smeared Texas GOP lawmakers, dubbing them the “Texas Taliban” and accusing them of enacting “sharia” law.

Meanwhile, actress Bette Midler is calling for a sex strike, suggesting that “all women refuse to have sex with men” in reaction to the Texas law.

