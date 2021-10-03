https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/10/03/anti-ar-15-massachusetts-fires-on-smith-wesson-so-it-shoots-for-tennessee-n451577
About The Author
Related Posts
Gavin Newsom's Win Will End up Dragging Democrats Down
September 15, 2021
HUGE: Mark Milley Pledged to the Chinese to Commit Treason in Order to Undermine Donald Trump
September 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy