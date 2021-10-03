https://justthenews.com/government/congress/arizona-officials-investigate-illegal-recording-sen-sinema-bathroom?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Arizona officials are investigating the incident wherein activists recorded Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) while she was in the bathroom.

According to Epoch Times, the senior senator for Arizona was confronted while in a restroom at Arizona State University over the weekend. While there, activists began to question Sinema on her reasons for upholding the arcane filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate.

Under Arizona law, it is illegal to knowingly film another person without their consent while in a restroom, according to the outlet.

“The ASU Police Department is working with Senator Sinema and conducting a full investigation of the incident that occurred Sunday,” said ASU’s spokesperson Adam Wolfe. “Due to the active status of the investigation, we are unable to provide more information at this time.”

The activists suspected of making the recording are from the political group “Living United for Change in Arizona,” which advocates for easier immigration laws, and amnesty for all immigrants illegally in the U.S.

Sinema responded to the restroom ambush, calling the group’s actions “unacceptable.”

“Yesterday’s behavior was not legitimate protest,” she said in a statement. “It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom.”

