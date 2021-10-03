https://www.oann.com/athletics-ethiopias-lemma-wins-mens-london-marathon/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=athletics-ethiopias-lemma-wins-mens-london-marathon



Athletics – London Marathon – London, Britain – October 3, 2021 Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma celebrates winning the elite men’s race REUTERS/Matthew Childs Athletics – London Marathon – London, Britain – October 3, 2021 Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma celebrates winning the elite men’s race REUTERS/Matthew Childs

October 3, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma won the men’s London Marathon in a time of two hours four minutes and one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday.

Lemma, who finished on the podium last year, crossed the line 27 seconds ahead of Kenya’s Vincent Kipchuma with Mosinet Geremew third.

Defending champion Shura Kitata came sixth.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

