Women’s March had some guidelines and rules for women (or men?) who wanted to march for the right to continue aborting like crazy. Our first thought is if these women need people to tell them what to do when they rally they might not be all that bright in the first place. Which reads when you think about it.

If you’re rallying with us for abortion justice, don’t forget to bring: 👟 Comfy shoes

💧 Water and a snack

⚡️ Portable Charger

😷 Mask

🧴 Hand Sanitizer

👜 Fanny Pack + ID — Women’s March (@womensmarch) October 2, 2021

What the Hell is abortion justice?

We’d think abortion justice means justice for the person being aborted, not the a-hole having it.

Please don’t bring: ❌ Coat hanger imagery

❌ “Handmaid’s Tale” outfits

❌ Weapons Why the first two? Head to our next tweets ⬇️ — Women’s March (@womensmarch) October 2, 2021

Weapons.

Heh.

Oh, keep reading, it gets funnier.

We don’t use coat hangers or coat hanger imagery because we don’t want to accidentally reenforce right-wing talking points that self-managed abortions are dangerous, scary and harmful. — Women’s March (@womensmarch) October 2, 2021

Right-wing talking points? Huh?! We’re not the ones who have been threatening the pro-life movement with SO MANY DEATHS of women if abortion is limited. That ‘lovely’ visual belongs to the Left and the pro-aborts.

Sorry, not sorry.

This one guidance right here though …

Handmaid’s Tale imagery has proliferated, primarily by white women, in recent years. This message erases the fact that Black, undocumented, incarcerated, poor, & disabled women have always had their reproduction controlled in America. It’s not some dystopian future or past. — Women’s March (@womensmarch) October 2, 2021

Okay liberal white women, knock it off with that RACIST Handmaid’s Tale stuff. LOL

Handmaid’s Tale is racist.

Alrighty then.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, isn’t the name of their organization super anti-Trans?

Don’t be too white while protesting, because even Women’s March has decided to go along with demonising white women as problematic. Purity spiral bullshit instead of getting on with fighting for ALL women’s rights… https://t.co/tqvUXo0SVJ pic.twitter.com/5cle4eLNCi — Gem (@_____Gem) October 3, 2021

What a transphobic user name, handle name, and tweet. Full of hatred towards transgender people. Delete your account. 😉 https://t.co/0UhEOOaQkd — H.Kennedy (@GoCharlotte2016) October 3, 2021

See what we mean?

Liberal white women get really mad when you badmouth the handmaids tale LMAOOOOOO https://t.co/OQG7UVN5EJ — Dani’Zorah Vas Anarchy (@DanneskjoldD) October 3, 2021

The Women’s March has become a joke. The idea that white women have enjoyed some glorious freedom denied to others is a fantasy built on the back of misogynists of all races and sexes. https://t.co/esSyK8eudh — Simple Lawyer (@LawyerSimple) October 3, 2021

So there!

This might be the the ultimate white liberal female tweet. https://t.co/F1PFcu7RaQ — S. RC105 Harp (@SHarp56_) October 3, 2021

We absolutely laughed out loud.

There is an incredible disconnect between the millions of women that desperately want to come here from other countries (almost all of which have harsher abortion laws btw) and this constant portrayal by some of us as a dystopian society. https://t.co/mqaTwr0VGN — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 3, 2021

So the women’s March is banning Handmaid’s Tale imagery at their protests. This is hilarious. https://t.co/fma8uUDtF0 — J.S.R. Rayburn 👌 (@jsrrayburn) October 3, 2021

What’s ironic is the fact that this tweet is written in a thread supporting abortion https://t.co/CpCeTdPxcN — Jess Turner 🇺🇲 (@JessTrner) October 3, 2021

But apparently, the Women’s March only cares about Black women being able to abort at will and on-demand which sounds … pretty damn racist.

***

