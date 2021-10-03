https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/bide-says-activists-haranguing-sinema-not-appropriate-part-process?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden on Monday condemned activists who this past weekend chased Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema from her college classroom into a restroom, saying such tactics are not “appropriate” but nevertheless “part of the process.”

Biden made the comment in a White House address about Congress extending the country’s borrowing limit ahead of fast-approaching deadline.

“I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody,” Biden said of the immigration activists who confronted Sinema on Sunday on the campus of Arizona State University, where she teaches a class.

They complained about what they considered her broken promises on immigration reform and not supporting Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill that includes numerous progressive initiatives.

“The only people it doesn’t happen to is people who have Secret Service standing around them,” Biden said about activists’ ambushes. “It’s part of the process.”

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who also opposes Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar Build Back Better spending bill at its existing price tag, was also badgered recently, by kayakers outside of his houseboat in Washington, D.C.

Sinema didn’t react to the activists comments but on Monday releases a lengthy statement that in part read: “In the 19 years I have been teaching at ASU, I have been committed to creating a safe and intellectually challenging environment for my students. Yesterday, that environment was breached. My students were unfairly and unlawfully victimized. This is wholly inappropriate.”

