October 3, 2021

(Reuters) – British Airways is set to reverse its decision to scrap short-haul flights from Gatwick airport, the Telegraph reported https://bit.ly/3Fcs3VH on Sunday.

Executives of trade union Balpa will take a new pay deal to pilots after re-opening talks last week in the hope that they will support rapid changes at Gatwick airport, the Telegraph report added.

British Airways, owned by London-listed IAG, announced its plans to scrap short-haul operations in London on Sept. 23, citing pilots’ rejection of its plan to set up a low-cost unit.

“While we have been actively pursuing alternative uses for our slots, last week Balpa asked us to resume discussions. These talks were constructive, addressed key concerns and have secured the efficiencies required,” a spokesperson for British Airways told the Telegraph.

British Airways did not immediately respond to request for a comment.

(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Lisa Shumaker)

