Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NY) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Joe Biden capitulated to the progressive in his party on infrastructure.

Christie said, “I had a political science professor who said when your adversary is willing to commit suicide, there’s no reason to commit murder. The result is the same. It’s the death of 2020 Joe Biden. When he went to the Hill, 2020, Joe Biden is now officially dead and buried. The guy who ran against the progressives ran against Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, ran to be a uniter in this country, ran saying he was going to force compromise. And he went up to Capitol Hill, and he capitulated to the progressives, the liberals in his party. And why should we be surprised? He couldn’t stand up to the Taliban. How could we expect him to stand up to AOC?”

As the some other panelists groaned, host Jonathan Karl said, “That’s a partisan take to be sure.”

Christie exclaimed. “No, no, no!” Hold on a second? Did he stand up to the Taliban? Why is that partisan? He hasn’t stood up to anyone except for the people in his own party who nominated him.”

Panelist Donna Brazile said, “Donald Trump was inviting the Taliban to Camp David.”

