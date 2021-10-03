https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/03/class-is-in-session-georgetown-law-prof-uses-progressive-preexisting-conditions-argument-to-school-ted-lieu-for-trashing-the-unvaccinated/

Remember when Democrats pretended Sarah Palin was insane for talking about Death Panels with government-sponsored healthcare? When they railed against Republicans about preexisting conditions and how it was EVIL not to just cover them?

Guess they’ve changed their tune with their slight, razor-thin majority.

That or Ted Lieu is just a raging butt-hole.

Per Georgetown Professor, Randy Barnett:

Let’s repeal Obamacare.

We’re good with that.

So, Ted is being racist.

That reads.

He’s a Democrat after all.

