Remember Hunter Biden’s laptop? The one that was supposedly abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop? New information from that laptop just exposed the questionable behavior of a former top CNBC official.

According to the Washington Examiner, in emails between top CNBC official, Brian Steel, and Hunter Biden, Steel admitted that he had his wife make various political donations in order to skirt CNBC’s rules.

The rules, of course, ban members of the media outlet from making political donations. The purpose of the rules is to maintain the appearance of political neutrality, one of the lost virtues of journalism.

He admitted it

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson broke the bombshell story, revealing that he obtained the information from an unnamed source with access to the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

According to Carlson, the exchange between Steel and Hunter Biden took place in September 2016. Biden emailed Steel to invite him to a fundraiser for a former aide to his father, President Joe Biden. The aide, Fran Person, at the time, was running for a seat in the U.S. House.

Steel declined the invitation. But, in the process, reportedly made a surprising confession.

“I’d love to support [congressional candidate] Fran [Person] but unfortunately as the evp of CNBC I’m not allowed to donate to political campaigns,” Steel wrote. “In years past I would get around that by having my wife donate but after CNBC hosted a controversial/aggressive Republican primary debate earlier this year, Breitbart and Rush Limbaugh outed me as the husband of a ‘max’ Hillary donor so I can’t even have Eileen donate any more.”

As Carlson noted, an admission doesn’t get any more “explicit” than that. Carlson went on to report that Steel’s wife, while Steel was at CNBC, donated some $16,000 to Democrats.

Exposing the media

Carlson, in his lead-in to the story, said that it demonstrates that the mainstream media no longer cares about impartiality.

“Rules like ‘news executives can’t donate to political campaigns.’ That would be improper, it would be obvious evidence of bias, so it’s not allowed,” Carlson said. “But it happens, and this show has just obtained emails demonstrating that in private news, executives don’t care about the rules or the concept of impartiality.”

“They’ll donate to any candidate that they want,” Carlson added. “They just want to make certain you don’t find out about it.”

Steel just recently announced his departure from CNBC. It remains unclear whether this latest revelation has anything to do with his departure. Steel has yet to comment on the story.

