https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/color-me-shocked-black-woman-busted-for-elaborate-kkk-hate-hoax-in-georgia/

A Black woman is charged with posing as Ku Klux Klan member and posting notes to seven black neighbors threatening to burn down their homes and kill their children.

A black woman has been charged with posing as a member of the Ku Klux Klan and posting notes through neighbors’ doors threatening to kill their children. Terresha Lucas, 30, has been charged with eight counts of making terroristic threats, according to the Douglasville, Georgia Police Department.

Investigators allege that Lucas wrote letters describing herself as a ‘six-feet-tall white male with a long, red beard who did not live in the neighborhood. The letter is using the N-word, talking about the KKK, hanging people, killing kids, killing whole families, and setting houses on fire.’

This is the second hate hoax incident near Atlanta to garner national headlines in as many weeks.

Last week, a black former Emory University employee was arrested and suspected of writing the N-word and drawing swastikas on the university’s autism center. Another race hate hoax was exposed this week in Missouri, where racist graffiti was painted in a high school bathroom that ignited a student walkout.

However, the school district revealed that the culprit was a black student.





