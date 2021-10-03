http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xmKAMQKEgzY/

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) proposed $1.5 trillion for the reconciliation bill was too small o get all the progressives initiatives in the package.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “So I’m sure you have looked at whether or not you can do what you want to do for $2 trillion.”

Jayapal said, “We don’t know what the number is. There’s no number on the table yet that’s everyone agreed to.”

Bash said, “What do you see?”

Jayapal said, “I don’t feel the need to give a number. I gave a number it was 3.5. If you are in a negotiation, you need to have a counteroffer before you bid at yourself.”

Bash said, “What about 1. 5?”

Jayapal said, “That not going to happen because that’s too small to get our priorities in. It will be between 1.5 and 3.5, and I think the White House is working on that right now because remember what we want to deliver is child care, paid leave and climate change.”

Bash said, “So $1.5 [trillion] is too small, and you won’t say if $2 trillion is too small.”

Jayapal said, “I don’t have a definite number yet. I don’t have a counteroffer. It would be like buying a house and going in to make an offer, and somebody says, what’s the lowest number you would take? Why would I do that?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

