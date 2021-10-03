https://conservativebrief.com/democrat-senator-sinema-goes-off-on-party-leadership-52200/

OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

Moderate Democrat Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is furious with her party’s leadership in the wake of its failure to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The senator issued a statement on Saturday in which she accused her party leadership of making “conflicting promises that could not all be kept.”

“The failure of the U.S. House to hold a vote on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is inexcusable, and deeply disappointing for communities across our country,” she said in a statement on Twitter.

Canceling the U.S. House vote on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act denies Americans millions of new good-paying jobs and hurts everyday families. Full statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BM7hrUL3KK — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) October 2, 2021

“Denying Americans millions of good-paying jobs, safer roads, cleaner water, more reliable electricity, and better broadband only hurts everyday families,” she said.

“Congress was designed as a place where representatives of Americans with valid and diverse views find compromise and common ground,” the senator said.

“What Americans have seen instead is an ineffective stunt to gain leverage over a separate proposal,” she said.

The senator fumed at the promises that could not be kept and the betrayal of trust of the ongoing negotiations.

“Good-faith negotiations, however, require trust. Over the course of this year, Democratic leaders have made conflicting promises that could not all be kept — and have, at times, pretended that differences of opinion within our party did not exist, even when those disagreements were repeatedly made clear directly and publicly.

“Canceling the infrastructure vote further erodes that trust. More importantly, it betrays the trust the American people have placed in their elected leaders and denies our country crucial investments to expand economic opportunities,” she said.

Many moderate Democrats believe that the infrastructure bill is being held hostage by progressive Democrats who are demanding the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill be passed in conjunction with it.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, leader of a moderate group of Democrats, noted in a statement it was “deeply regrettable” that Pelosi broke her pledge to hold a vote on the legislation after claiming that a “small far-left faction” in the House blocked it.

Gottheimer, who has had issues with the “progressive” wing of the Democratic Party in the past, has also butted heads with them over two massive spending bills Democrats hope to pass as part of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

His full statement, in which he also took a shot at Pelosi, reads:

It’s deeply regrettable that Speaker Pelosi breached her firm, public commitment to Members of Congress and the American people to hold a vote and to pass the once-in-a-century bipartisan infrastructure bill on or before September 27. Specifically, the Speaker said, “I am committing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill by September 27. I do so with a commitment to rally House Democratic support for its passage.” That agreement was sealed with the vote of every Democrat in the House on August 24, which put the commitment in writing.

Along with a group of Members, I’ve been working around-the-clock to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill, legislation we helped craft back in April with my Senate colleagues. But a small far left faction of the House of Representatives undermined that agreement and blocked a critical vote on the President’s historic bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill will make generational investments in roads, bridges, tunnels, and public transit, finally build the Gateway Tunnel, expand broadband access, protect communities from lead water, improve climate resiliency, build electric vehicle infrastructure, and help create two million jobs every year for a decade.

We cannot let this small faction on the far left — who employ Freedom Caucus tactics, as described by the New York Times today — destroy the President’s agenda and stop the creation of two million jobs a year — including for the millions of hard-working men and women of labor. We were elected to achieve reasonable, commonsense solutions for the American people — not to obstruct from the far wings. This far left faction is willing to put the President’s entire agenda, including this historic bipartisan infrastructure package, at risk. They’ve put civility and bipartisan governing at risk.

I will not stop fighting for the people I represent, and I will not stop fighting to get the historic, bipartisan infrastructure bill across the finish line — to support the communities, families, and workers of New Jersey.

