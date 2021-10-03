https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/denver-police-officer-father-four-takes-jab-now-cannot-walk-can-help/

A Denver police officer who took the jab now cannot walk.

According to the GoFundMe account created by his sister:

Jose Manriquez is a 7 year veteran of the Denver Police Department and a 12 year veteran of the Army National Guard but his most important job is taking care of his 4 children and being a loving husband, son, brother, and uncle. Manriquez was given the mandatory COVID vaccine required by the City of Denver. The mandatory mandate stated either get the vaccine or face termination from the job he loves so much!

Manriquez received the mandatory vaccine on August 22, 2021, and immediately started having a bad reaction. Since receiving the vaccine he has not been able to return to work and his future is uncertain. After receiving his vaccine he developed severe tremors and has trouble sleeping due to the amount of pain in his legs. He has fallen a number of times and basically can’t walk.

TRENDING: Democrats and DC Insiders in Panic as Steve Bannon Fires Up Shock Troops at Private DC Gathering

Officer Manriquez was on with attorney Randy Corporon on FOX News this past week to discuss his situation:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

You can help the Manriquez family by donating here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

