https://www.conservativebusinessjournal.com/2021/10/deranged-vaccine-nazi-masked-afraid-of-the-air-claims-vaccine-hesitant-are-snowflakes/

The masked man at the beginning of this video is Keith Olbermann. He had already received 2 doses of the so-called vaccine and was apparently getting his ‘vaccine’ booster shot.

Big Pharma and Big Media have been claiming that the ‘vaccines’ are effective.

If that is true, why would people need a booster?

Also, let’s not forget that most people have a better than 99% chance of survival if they happen to catch the virus.

So if the ‘vaccines are effective and there’s a better than 99% chance of survival, why is this guy wearing a mask while getting a booster shot?

It would seem to me that he’s afraid of air and doesn’t actually trust the so-called effective vaccines, right?

After being masked to get his third shot, Olbermann proceeded to make a video to post on Twitter to his almost 1 million followers.

In the video, he went on gyrating spittle laced tirade against people who have made a different medical decision than he has.

***FOLLOW JOHN DI LEMME & CBJ REAL NEWS ON TELEGRAM***

WATCH:

“Time to stop coddling the people who won’t get the shot. Booster shot, mission accomplished. And it is, it is time to stop coddling them, the ones who won’t get the damn shot already. And our first step you and I, is symbols. The language we use. We call these people vaccine-hesitant, vaccine skeptics, anti-Vax. We say they’re protesting mandates and passports, they’re making a personal choice. They’re waiting for more information. They’re making a medical decision. Bullshit. They’re afraid. They’re afraid to get vaccinated. Stop feeding their egos about what they’re doing. Stop legitimizing it. Vaccine-hesitant? They’re afraid. Vaccine skeptics? They’re afraid. Anti-Vax? They’re afraid. They’re protesting mandates and passports, they’re afraid. They’re making a personal choice? They’re afraid. They’re wearing for more information? Afraid. They’re making a medical decision to be afraid. The snowflakes are afraid. Afraid of the vaccine. Afraid of being proved wrong. Afraid of doing what anybody else in the world tells them to do. Afraid of needles. So no more pleasant euphemisms about what’s going on here. Apart from the people who have legitimate medical complications about vaccines, we have to stop coddling the morons who will not get the shot. We start by calling them what they are. They are all snowflakes, and cowards and idiots and losers, and most importantly, they are afraid” – Keith Olbermann

***FOLLOW JOHN DI LEMME & CBJ REAL NEWS ON GAB***

Check out some of the reactions to this crazed lunatic…

Imagine being this lady and thinking to yourself, “Nailed it!”; then hitting *SEND*… https://t.co/mRFOhxHFhg — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) October 3, 2021

“Afraid of the vaccine?? No sir, I’m just not afraid of the virus either hence why I’ve chosen not to have it. Why have something I don’t need?! Just for the sake of it?”

“Imagine having zero faith in your own vaccine you need other ppl to have it for yours to work”

“Sure, I’m afraid of an immediate future where government, academia, and the corporate press collude to force a culture in which it’s acceptable for the state to mandate invasive medical treatments. I consider this a rational fear.”

“I’m not afraid nor am I a loser for not getting the vax. But you’re sure angry about something. Did that “shot” affect your thinking?! We are the people of the US, people of God, human beings with a purpose. Some don’t want it and some do. It’s like coffee, it’s a choice.”

“Why are you so afraid of unvaxed people? You are protected now? Also, stop feeding the polarisation. Your video will probably be used in a few decades as an example of the imbeciles that let it come that far.”

“This video is so cringeworthy. I can’t believe he recorded this and didn’t think people would make fun of him.”

“OK, ya got me. I was terrified when I saw bright red blood coming out of my rectum a few days after having my first dose of AstraZeneca. Forgive my reluctance to go get another shot.”

“You are AFRAID, vaccinated people are AFRAID of natural immunity. If your vaccine works why are you AFRAID of people not taking their own vaccine.”

This piece was written by Zach Heilman on October 3, 2021. It originally appeared in RedVoiceMedia.com and is used by permission.

Read more at RedVoiceMedia.com:

Orwell’s Covid USA! Killer Hospitals, Gov-Induced Socio-Economic Disaster

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Conservative Business Journal. Contact us for guidelines on submitting your own commentary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

