https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/03/dr-fauci-says-its-just-too-soon-to-tell-if-it-will-be-safe-enough-to-gather-for-christmas-this-year/

With 53 days until Twitchy readers hopefully gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving, Dr. Anthony Fauci says “it’s just too soon to tell” if it will be safe enough to gather with friends and families for Christmas:

It’s happening!

And how could one person in such a powerful position be so out of touch:

Needles to say, we’re not going to be listening to Dr. Fauci:

And are there any families who will put Christmas visits off?

And, in conclusion, “f*** this guy”:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...