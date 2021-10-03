https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/03/dr-fauci-says-its-just-too-soon-to-tell-if-it-will-be-safe-enough-to-gather-for-christmas-this-year/

With 53 days until Twitchy readers hopefully gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving, Dr. Anthony Fauci says “it’s just too soon to tell” if it will be safe enough to gather with friends and families for Christmas:

REPORTER: “But we can gather for Christmas or it’s just too soon to tell?” ANTHONY FAUCI: “It’s just too soon to tell” pic.twitter.com/5PjevW64DX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 3, 2021

It’s happening!

Biden cancelling Christmas!! We warned you!!! https://t.co/lC5cySE1Pf — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 3, 2021

And how could one person in such a powerful position be so out of touch:

Fauci is so out of touch. People are already gathering in restaurants, stadiums, and concert venues and living life as normal and this mf’er wants to ban Christmas. https://t.co/91OiDBtg5p — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 3, 2021

Needles to say, we’re not going to be listening to Dr. Fauci:

I would like to inform Biden and Fauci that regardless of what they say, Americans are celebrating Christmas. — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) October 3, 2021

And are there any families who will put Christmas visits off?

If you have family members who are still waiting for Fauci’s permission to live their lives, they aren’t worth inviting to your Christmas celebration anyway. https://t.co/3TdHzWJSYi — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 3, 2021

And, in conclusion, “f*** this guy”:

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

