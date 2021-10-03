https://noqreport.com/2021/10/03/experts-say-voter-fraud-is-not-the-biggest-threat-facing-u-s-elections-talking-about-it-is/

Officials claim that misinformation is a bigger threat to election integrity in the U.S. and far outweighs the threat that may be posed by voter fraud or foreign hackers.

“I believe that the biggest vulnerability is disinformation, that these machines are not functioning in the way that they were intended,” said Thomas Hicks, who was nominated as Election Assistance Commission (EAC) Commissioner by former President Obama, during an online event on Thursday put on as a collaborative effort by several organizations: Freedom House, the Bush Institute, Issue One and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

A former President Trump nominee, EAC Chairman Donald Palmer echoed his sentiments in a statement to The Hill on Friday. “Our systems are secure, and they have been tested and are secure, and the misinformation about those systems, that hurts voter confidence,” Palmer explained.

Claims of election fraud have swelled over the past several years, leading to diminished confidence in the system. In fact, a large number of Republican voters believe President Joe Biden won by fraudulent votes. Cheers erupt when fan unfurls ‘Trump Won’ banner at Fenway Park in liberal Massachusetts https://t.co/n5PXmhzY2N pic.twitter.com/SrxLGmAlOD — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) June 9, 2021 The lack of confidence […]