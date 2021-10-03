https://noqreport.com/2021/10/03/f-joe-biden-makes-it-live-at-nascar-reporter-does-her-best-to-spin/

(48) We’ve been watching a growing phenomenon over the past few weeks that started at college football games – the chant “F**k Joe Biden !”

In the wake of the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, leaving Americans and Afghan allies behind, COVID mandates, and rising inflation, it was a perfect storm of disgust that burst out in that form of expression.

But over the past few weeks, it’s branched out to other events as well, including anti-mandate protests.

It even made it to the fans at the Mets versus Yankees game, even into the broadcast booth.

Warning for graphic language: Yankees and Mets game New York. Chants F**k Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/WwEfuIiacK — Lexit (@LexitMovement1) September 12, 2021 Who knew there was something that could unite Mets and Yankees fans? Turns out Biden is a unifier after all. Just not exactly as he imagined.

Now, it’s even hitting big, televised sporting events this week.The Ryder Cup, golf’s most important team title, is not exactly known for rowdy chants.However, the chant broke out at the event on Sunday. Given it was golf, it was more muted, but definitely in evidence. The Ryder Cup – F Joe Biden � pic.twitter.com/Zlde9Eg8DQ — Sean Shannon Collier (@ReillocNaes) September 28, […]