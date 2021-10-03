https://thehill.com/policy/technology/575111-facebook-whistleblower-says-company-engaged-in-betrayal-of-democracy

A former Facebook employee who is sounding the alarm regarding the company’s practices said the platform engaged in a “betrayal of democracy” when it scaled back anti-misinformation efforts following the 2020 presidential election.

Frances Haugen, who quit her job at Facebook in May, told CBS’s Scott Pelley during an interview on “60 Minutes,” which aired on Sunday, that the company implemented safety systems ahead of the 2020 election in an effort to reduce misinformation, but many of them ended up being temporary.

She said the company ultimately prioritized growth over safety.

“And as soon as the election was over, they turned them back off or they changed the settings back to what they were before, to prioritize growth over safety. And that really feels like a betrayal of democracy to me,” Haugen told Pelley.

An internal Facebook task force reportedly found that the company failed to take proper action against users using the platform to coordinate the Stop the Steal rally that turned into an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The revelation of Haugen’s identity and her explosive interview with “60 Minutes” comes after The Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report last month detailing the tech giant’s response to a number of issues including anti-COVID-19 vaccine rhetoric, the effect of Instagram on younger users and internal concerns over human traffickers and drug cartels using the platform.

Facebook has since pushed back on the newspaper’s reporting, said it “contained deliberate mischaracterizations of what we are trying to do, and conferred egregiously false motives to Facebook’s leadership and employees.”

The five-part series was based on internal documents provided by Haugen. She covertly copied tens of thousands of pages of the company’s internal research before leaving her post.

Haugen, 37, is a data scientist with a degree in computer engineering and a master’s degree in business from Harvard. She has worked for companies including Google and Pintrest for 15 years.

Haugen filed complaints against Facebook with federal law enforcement last month.

She told Pelley that Facebook “chooses profit over safety,” arguing that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.”

She said the version of the company that exists today, 17 years after its founding, is “tearing our societies apart and causing ethnic violence around the world.”

Haugen said Facebook’s main problem harkens back to a change the company made to its algorithm in 2018, which she said determines content the user sees based on what will receive the most engagement or spark the strongest reaction.

According to research, however, that type of content is often hateful, divisive and polarizing, Haugen said.

“It’s easier to inspire people to anger than it is to other emotions,” Haugen said. She added that angry content is “very enticing” and keeps users glued to the platform.

“Facebook has realized that if they change the algorithm to be safer, people will spend less time on the site, they’ll click on less ads, they’ll make less money,” she said.

Haugen is scheduled to testify before a Senate subcommittee on consumer protection Tuesday as part of a hearing titled “Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower.”

Facebook declined to be interviewed for the “60 Minutes” piece, but told the show in a written statement that its teams are working to “balance protecting the right of billions of people to express themselves openly with the need to keep our platform a safe and positive place.”

“We continue to make significant improvements to tackle the spread of misinformation and harmful content. To suggest we encourage bad content and do nothing is just not true. If any research had identified an exact solution to these complex challenges, the tech industry, governments, and society would have solved them a long time ago,” Liena Pietsch, Facebook’s director of policy communications, added in the statement.

The Hill reached out to Facebook for comment.

