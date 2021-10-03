https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2021/09/30/dallas-mavericks-to-require-vaccine-or-negative-test-to-attend-games/

Nearly all fans planning on attending Dallas Mavericks games this year will have to be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative test.

The only fans who will not be subject to the vaccine/test protocol will be fans under the age of 12. All fans above the age of 2, however, will have to wear masks, in accordance with Dallas County mask restrictions.

(RADEK MICA/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Fox 4 in Dallas:

Fans will have to submit their negative COVID-19 test or vaccination card through MavsCheckin.com starting October 1. ‘AAC staff will be at each door checking proof of negative tests and/or vaccination and denying entry to those non-compliant with these requirements,’ it states in the Mavericks’ COVID-19 protocols Cash will not be used at concession stands, bars, and merchandise stands.

DALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 03: Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on March 03, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Mavericks have reserved the right to change the policy based on local ordinances.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

