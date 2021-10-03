https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/615a8a502817c57bc71c8855
While memorials of 9/11′s 20th anniversary slip into the past, hundreds of Muslim men mark their own difficult anniversary. In the weeks after 9/11, more than 1,000 Muslim men were arrested, held for …
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), a United States Army Reserve officer, on Sunday weighed in on the U.S. withdrawal out of Afghanistan. | Clips…
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a stark warning on Sunday if the Biden administration fails to shore up the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. | Clips…
Anthony Fauci delivered a lecture via webinar to the people of Canada entitled COVID-19: Lessons Learned and Remaining Challenges. In the lecture, Fauci…