Fired healthcare workers held an anti-vaccine mandate outside of Staten Island University Hospital on Saturday.

“We the people are pissed off!” one protester shouted.

“We will not comply!” others shouted.

VIDEO:

Fired healthcare workers protested New York’s vaccine mandate by burning their hospital scrubs.

VIDEO:

The reporter on scene interviewed a few healthcare workers who got fired.

The fired healthcare workers warned that if we don’t fight against the tyranny now, it’s only going to get worse.

VIDEO:

