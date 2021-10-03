https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/fired-healthcare-workers-new-york-protest-vaccine-mandates-burning-hospital-scrubs-video/

Fired healthcare workers held an anti-vaccine mandate outside of Staten Island University Hospital on Saturday.

“We the people are pissed off!” one protester shouted.

“We will not comply!” others shouted.

Anti-mandate Protest held outside Staten Island University Hospital today. Full video https://t.co/up8Lm6qX3R pic.twitter.com/9fzog4MkPA — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 3, 2021

Fired healthcare workers protested New York’s vaccine mandate by burning their hospital scrubs.

Protesters and Healthcare Workers BURN THEIR SCRUBS to officially “retire” them, after many were fired for not getting vaccination.#HappeningNow

Antimandates protesters are gathered outside Northwell Staten Island University Hospital to speak against Mandates. pic.twitter.com/uV6TxJiYFr — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 2, 2021

The reporter on scene interviewed a few healthcare workers who got fired.

The fired healthcare workers warned that if we don’t fight against the tyranny now, it’s only going to get worse.

We spoke to a few health care workers who were outside Staten Island University Hospital to speak against Mandates pic.twitter.com/UweHZRcDrh — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 3, 2021

