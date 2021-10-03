https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/fired-healthcare-workers-new-york-protest-vaccine-mandates-burning-hospital-scrubs-video/
Fired healthcare workers held an anti-vaccine mandate outside of Staten Island University Hospital on Saturday.
“We the people are pissed off!” one protester shouted.
“We will not comply!” others shouted.
VIDEO:
Anti-mandate Protest held outside Staten Island University Hospital today.
Full video https://t.co/up8Lm6qX3R pic.twitter.com/9fzog4MkPA
— Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 3, 2021
Fired healthcare workers protested New York’s vaccine mandate by burning their hospital scrubs.
VIDEO:
Protesters and Healthcare Workers BURN THEIR SCRUBS to officially “retire” them, after many were fired for not getting vaccination.#HappeningNow
Antimandates protesters are gathered outside Northwell Staten Island University Hospital to speak against Mandates. pic.twitter.com/uV6TxJiYFr
— Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 2, 2021
The reporter on scene interviewed a few healthcare workers who got fired.
The fired healthcare workers warned that if we don’t fight against the tyranny now, it’s only going to get worse.
VIDEO:
We spoke to a few health care workers who were outside Staten Island University Hospital to speak against Mandates pic.twitter.com/UweHZRcDrh
— Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 3, 2021