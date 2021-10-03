https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/latino/jorge-bonilla/2021/10/03/flashback-jorge-ramos-called-performative-harrassment-elected

In the wake of the performative confrontation of Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) in a university bathroom, it is important to remember that Univision anchor Jorge Ramos once called this behavior “a wonderful thing”.

Per Fox News:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was confronted by immigration activists who followed the senator from the classroom where she teaches at Arizona State University to the bathroom while demanding the Arizona Democrat take action on a “pathway to citizenship.” “We knocked on doors for you to get you elected. Just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don’t support what you promised us,” one of the activists said to Sinema in the video that was recorded with a phone. The activists first confronted Sinema at her ASU classroom, then followed her down the hall as the senator went into the bathroom and shut the door of a stall. Nevertheless, the activists continued to voice their demands from inside the bathroom, including a demand that she support President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda and legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for illegal migrants.

Sounds exactly like the kind of thing that Ramos praised when speaking to Spain’s El Intermedio after the 2018 midterm election. Listen to how he describes these staged confrontations:

JORGE RAMOS, ANCHOR, UNIVISION: There’s…there’s an entire current within the United States that has emerged in opposition to Donald Trump but that are doing wonderful things. You have the Dreamers, these kids that arrived here undocumented, that have organized in wonderful ways…that go into Senators’ and Congressmembers’ offices…they don’t allow them to eat in restaurants and harass them wherever they go. GUILLERMO FESSER: They do the famous “escraches”. RAMOS: Until they change the immigration laws.

You’ll recall that it was Ramos who first gave oxygen to the advocacy groups’ immigration-by-reconciliation gambit. Lately, he’s been reduced to whining about the Senate parliamientarian. But the record will reflect that the Special Adviser to the CEO of Univision is definitely on board with “the Dreamers, these kids that arrived here undocumented, that have organized in wonderful ways…that go into Senators’ and Congressmembers’ offices…they don’t allow them to eat in restaurants and harass them wherever they go…until they change the immigration laws.”

Exit question: will Univision reward the activist that chased Sinema into the bathroom with frequent exposure, as they did the activist that confronted Jeff Flake in an elevator?

