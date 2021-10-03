https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/575091-florida-electrician-kills-3-coworkers-in-knife-baseball-bat-attack

A Florida electrician allegedly killed three coworkers in a knife and baseball bat attack following a violent argument with his supervisor the day before.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a press conference on Saturday that Shaun Runyon, 39, punched his supervisor at around 2 a.m. on Friday “as a result of a problem.” Judd said authorities do not know what outraged Runyon.

Runyon then returned to his home in Davenport, where he was living with his coworkers, with a knife and baseball bat and stabbed and beat the occupants, according to Judd. Seven people were killed or injured.

One of the victims was beaten to death in his bed while he slept, one was found dead on the front porch of the house and the third was badly beaten then later died in a hospital.

Authorities confirmed the third death on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Authorities did not reveal the identities of the three deceased individuals. Four others were injured in the attack.

Runyon faces three charges of first degree murder and one charge of aggravated battery, according to the AP. It is not clear if he has retained a lawyer.

Runyon, according to authorities, chased a fourth victim down the street and struck him in the shoulder with a baseball bat.

Another man and woman, who are married, and their seven-year-old girl were able to escape without harm.

Runyon lived in the home with his seven co-workers and their families. It was being rented by J & B Electric, Inc, a Pennsylvania company, according to the AP.

Runyon fled the home and hours later showed up at the home of a couple in Lake Wales, still wearing bloody clothes and claiming he had been raped, according to Judd. The couple urged him to go to the hospital, where he was arrested.

