The World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” is a reiteration of the 1960-70s’ “New World Economic Order,” according to a prominent Italian economist.

Tedeschi served for a time as president of the secretive Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR), commonly known as Vatican Bank, before he was ousted in 2012. According to the economist, he was hired by former Pope Benedict XVI to “get rid of the accounts that were not supposed to be there and were sometimes used for money laundering purposes.”

Pope Benedict XVI, whose conservative views made him a target of left-wing media, inexplicably resigned in 2013. He was the first pope to resign since Pope Gregory XII in 1415. Pope Benedict XVI was replaced by the communist-friendly Pope Francis, who reigns to this day.

Ettore Gotti Tedeschi made the remarks in a recent interview translated for RAIR Foundation USA. Tedeschi explains that today’s “Great Reset” is nothing more than the latest iteration of a radical “neo-Malthusian” worldview.

The Kissinger Report

Ettore Gotti Tedeschi states that dangerous globalist Henry Kissinger was pivotal in the conceptual New World Economic Order “at the end of the sixties and the beginning of the seventies”.

The goal fifty years ago, just as in the Great Reset now, is to drastically reduce the global population, dismantle the free market (i.e. “capitalism”) and to erase all borders.

Henry Kissinger introduced Atlantic Council Award Winner Hillary Clinton in 2013

Kissinger, now in his late nineties, is often mislabeled as a “Republican” as he served under American Presidents Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon. It was during his time working in the Nixon Administration that he was commissioned to study so-called “overpopulation.” The result was the 1974 “Kissinger Report,” which was declassified on July 3rd, 1989 as instructed under President Ronald Reagan’s Executive Order 12356.

Almost fifty years ago, the Kissinger Report praised the U.S. government for funding population control efforts in poor countries under the guise of “family planning”:

Over the past few years, U.S. government-funded population programs have played a major role in arousing interest in family planning in many countries, and in launching and accelerating the growth of national family planning programs.”

How many decades must go by before Americans put a stop to their tax dollars being used for radical left initiatives?

But Ettore Gotti Tedeschi explains that Kissinger’s initiative to properly depopulate the planet “produced several mistakes,” and therefore, “a second reset is needed today” which is “taking advantage of” the “Covid Pandemic”.

The World Economic Forum’s Great Reset

Founder and current Executive Chairman for the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab believes “changes we have already seen in response to COVID-19″ will help to usher in ‘The Great Reset” which he outlines in his June 2020 article titled “Now is the time for a ‘great reset’”:

To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. From the United States to China, every country must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism,” Schwab writes.

Schwab blames “mounting deaths” from the pandemic for what he says will create long-term economic consequences, unemployment, and public debt when the reality is the worldwide lockdowns implemented as a way to “flatten the curve” are what caused millions to lose their jobs.

Klaus Schwab

Hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world shut their doors in early 2020 and will never again reopen. Countless American workers have also recently left the workforce due to being presented with an ultimatum: take the experimental Covid-19 injections, or find employment elsewhere.

The burdens being placed on employers and employees alike will cause the economic collapse, not “mounting deaths” due to a virus with a 99%+ survival rate.

Schwab, along with Bill Gates, Eric Schmidt, and other prominent individuals in the tech industry and political sector, meet yearly in Davos to discuss what changes must be implemented to see the Great Reset come to fruition.

This goes hand-in-hand with the Rockefeller Foundation’s Lock Step Scenario where again, one will see some very familiar names, all with the same plan for the future using the pandemic to usher in “[A] world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback.”

2016: The Fourth Industrial Revolution

Schwab’s book The Fourth Industrial Revolution describes the World Economic Forum’s twisted vision of our future as fundamentally different from the past. This includes gene editing, self-driving vehicles, intelligent robots, and the merging of tech with humans (transhumanism), “challenging ideas about what it means to be human,” he writes.

Schwab explained in 2016 how The Fourth Industrial Revolution would turn cities into smart cities, digitalize all industries, under one government, with integrated ecosystems driven by “big data.”

Watch Klaus Schwab Discuss the “The Fourth Industrial Revolution”:

The worldview Tedeschi references is based on the false Malthusian concept that the world’s resources are finite and challenged by a growing population.

“First, a suggestion was made that is related to the great crisis we have been witnessing in recent decades. Too many births. And as a consequence, the need to decrease the birth rate of the population. What was the very first effect of this process? The birth rate dropped. But where? In the Western world. The shrinking of the population took place mainly in the so-called Western World, the United States, and Europe. Why is the population growth rate supposed to be reduced? Because, according to a neo-Malthusian worldview, the more people are born, the more people consume, the more people waste what nature provides for us,” Tedeschi reflects.

Watch the video:

The World Economic Forum shares their vision for the future:

Same Elites; Same Goal; Different Decade

RAIR Foundation USA has delved into the discredited theories of Thomas Robert Malthus, highlighting the parallels of Malthusian theories with that of other eugenics movements in the 20th century, including that of Margaret Sanger, Adolf Hitler, and H.G. Wells, among others.

Under this socialist neo-Malthusian guise, the only way to preserve resources is to limit number of people inhabiting the world tomorrow. This effort is often deceptively veiled in the implementation of abortion, birth control, and other methods of sterilization to reduce the world’s population.

The perpetual goals of globalist elites – depopulation, destruction of free markets and the erasure of borders – must be resisted at all cost.

Transcript:

Its name is New World Economic Order. It was conceived between the end of the sixties and the beginning of the seventies. Its originator was Henry Kissinger, at the very beginning. It was a veritable reset. We are trying to correct the mistakes that we have been making for the last fifty years, since the very first reset, also known as New World Economic Order, which was designed in the seventies. Founded upon a series of facts which ignore natural law. Which we can define as “not always natural”, and “pretty utopian”. After fifty years, since the first reset of the seventies produced several mistakes, a second reset is needed, today. The current reset, commonly called “The Great Reset,” is nothing but a correction of the mistakes which we have been making for the last fifty years. So therefore, thanks to — or rather taking advantage of — this unfortunate situation called the “Covid Pandemic”, there is the possibility to boost, or rather — I will use a strong expression — to impose or to caused to be imposed certain behaviors. Nevertheless, today’s reset is the correction of the mistakes made by yesterday’s reset. First, a suggestion was made, that is related to the great crisis we have been witnessing in recent decades. Too many births. And as a consequence, the need to decrease the birth rate of the population. What was the very first effect of this process? The birth rate dropped. But where? In the Western world. The shrinking of population took place mainly in the so-called Western World, the United States and Europe. Why is the population growth rate supposed to be reduced? Because, according to a neo-Malthusian worldview, the more people are born, the more people consume, the more people waste what nature provides for us.

