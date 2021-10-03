https://www.independentsentinel.com/hidden-tax-credit-for-journalists-of-50k-in-3-5t-bill/

The nearly 3,000 page socialist bill has a payoff to journalists and their publishers as if journalism isn’t corrupt enough.

This is government — the Democrat Party — corrupting and guaranteeing corruption in perpetuity.

The Details

Each quarter, any individual working for a local newspaper publisher is set to get a $12,500 tax credit. That’s $50,000 per year.

This is a refundable tax credit, meaning if the tax credit exceeds the publisher’s Medicare payroll taxes, the publisher will receive the difference in the form of a check from the IRS. Functionally this program works as a subsidy for publishers.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) rightly called out the Democrats’ ridiculous journalist tax credit program for exactly what it is. “Not only is this proposal a grotesque waste of taxpayer money,” said Mr. Johnson, “it would be a dangerous precedent of government collusion with the media.”

The IRS already has a history of wrongfully targeting conservative organizations. President Obama’s IRS was riddled with scandal as agents purposefully targeted conservative groups. It is not hard to imagine the corruption stemming from IRS bureaucrats pouring over a publisher’s material to see if they qualify for the Democrats’ lavish journalist tax break.

