Democrat Rep. John Yarmuth is the chairman of the House Budget Committee. During a recent appearance on CNN, he claimed that the federal government can afford anything.

Really? Is this what passes for the truth now?

If the federal government can afford anything, why not just make every American a millionaire?

Here’s a partial transcript via Real Clear Politics:

REP. JOHN YARMUTH: The number itself is meaningless. I mean, I read Joe Manchin’s statement, I’ve listened to him, he has no understanding of how the federal government monetary system works when he compared it yesterday to his household income, that has no relevance to what we can do. It’s not a question of what we can afford. The federal government can afford anything that it feels it needs to do and right now that’s what we ought to be focused on. So that’s kind of the position I took in the budget committee, that’s the position I will take going forward. The shame is that we have an opposition party, the Republican Party, who doesn’t think the federal government has any obligation to do anything about providing childcare, early childhood education, paid family and medical leave, any of the things that are in the Build Back Better Act.

Here’s the video:

Democrat Congressman John Yarmuth: “The federal government can afford anything” pic.twitter.com/BmTa3szZwT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2021

Can you even believe he said this?

Moron. Absolute moron. Yarmuth has approximately zero financial experience and Chairs such an important committee. https://t.co/7PbIRvGTm8 — kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) October 1, 2021

Then why is our government selfishly forcing people to pay their mortgages, bills, buy food, clothes, cars, etc? Why are we being forced to fly commercial and not vacation on yachts? What the hell, man, get on it @RepJohnYarmuth. https://t.co/IjvxfPqiAB — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 2, 2021

How is this guy the chair of the budget committee?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

