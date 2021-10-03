https://elderofziyon.blogspot.com/2021/10/how-many-bahrainis-protested-opening-of.html

Jewish Voice for Peace tweeted:

I found video of one protest in Bahrain against the visit by Yair Lapid and the opening of the Israeli embassy in Bahrain. It came from Iran’s PressTV, which had incentive to make the protest look as large as possible.

The video makes it look like no more than fifty people attended the protest march. Not only that, it looks like the protest went on for some time, and they were not shut down, no arrests, no police presence at all – and that would have been gleefully reported if it had happened.

If there was governmental repression against anti-normalization protesters in Bahrain, I can’t find any of that in 2021.

Maybe because those protests were so pathetically mall to begin with.














