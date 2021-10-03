https://noqreport.com/2021/10/03/im-a-middle-school-teacher-facing-retaliation-after-blowing-the-whistle-on-critical-race-curriculum/

I am a Providence, Rhode Island, public middle school teacher with 22 years experience teaching English at the high school and middle school levels. After blowing the whistle on radicalized and racialized curriculum changes that have increased racial tensions and distorted education, I have been the subject of escalating retaliation, some of which is racially-tinged, from colleagues and administrators. Background – Why I Spoke Out

Over the past year, I have seen a disturbing and frightening radicalization of the school curriculum, in which race became the central focus, with heavy emphasis on oppressor-oppressed narratives. The result was increased racial tension in school, particularly directed against me as a “white” teacher both from students and other teachers.

I decided to blow the whistle on what was happening, and did so in a column at Legal Insurrection on July 13, 2021, I’m A Middle School Teacher And See How Critical Race Curriculum Is Creating Racial Hostility In School : In that blog post, I covered what I observed happening in school: I love being a teacher and I care a great deal about my students, almost all of whom are non-white. This past 2020/21 school year was a sad and worrisome […]