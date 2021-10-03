https://therightscoop.com/watch-utterly-insane-left-wing-whackjobs-film-and-harass-kyrsten-sinema-using-the-bathroom/

There are no words. I cannot imagine what possessed these psychopaths not just to do this, not just to film themselves doing it, not to share that video online, but to do those things and be DEFIANTLY PROUD of what they did.

Remember like 20 minutes ago when Democrats and media could not stop whimpering about “civility” and “bullying” because of TWEETS?!?!???

Their hypocrisy on that topic is already massively documented, so this is just another chance to prove it.

Here is the insane tweet from the lunatics who did this to a LIBERAL FEMALE LGBT DEMOCRAT UNITED STATES SENATOR. Just imagine what they’d be willing to do to you.


Look at this skeevy pervert. If you have Twitter, do be sure to let him know what you think.

Same for this jackass:

These people are threatening a Senator. In person and in tweets. Here’s how to respond:

This is what the left has turned America into already. How much farther will we let them take us before we do something about it?

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...