https://therightscoop.com/watch-utterly-insane-left-wing-whackjobs-film-and-harass-kyrsten-sinema-using-the-bathroom/

There are no words. I cannot imagine what possessed these psychopaths not just to do this, not just to film themselves doing it, not to share that video online, but to do those things and be DEFIANTLY PROUD of what they did.

Remember like 20 minutes ago when Democrats and media could not stop whimpering about “civility” and “bullying” because of TWEETS?!?!???

Their hypocrisy on that topic is already massively documented, so this is just another chance to prove it.

Here is the insane tweet from the lunatics who did this to a LIBERAL FEMALE LGBT DEMOCRAT UNITED STATES SENATOR. Just imagine what they’d be willing to do to you.

🔴BREAKING: Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth confronts @SenatorSinema inside her classroom, where she teaches @ ASU. “in 2010 both my grandparents got deported bc of SB1070…my grandfather passed away 2 wks ago & I wasn’t able to go to Mexico bc there is no pathway to citizenship.” pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

*confronting Sinema in bathroom It’s bad enough this group thought following Sinema into the bathroom would help their cause, but they recorded it AND posted it on their Twitter account. https://t.co/R97dmpLABj — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) October 3, 2021





Look at this skeevy pervert. If you have Twitter, do be sure to let him know what you think.

People’s right to not get forcibly uprooted from the life they’ve worked for trumps the comfort of white women — k.s.e 🌵 (@Accented_i) October 3, 2021

Same for this jackass:

Don’t let up. ASU should reconsider a professor that is this much of a disruption to the educational process. — Rachael C (@ramaclaw) October 3, 2021

These people are threatening a Senator. In person and in tweets. Here’s how to respond:

Filming yourself filming women in the bathroom is a taped confession — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 3, 2021

This is what the left has turned America into already. How much farther will we let them take us before we do something about it?

