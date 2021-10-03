https://trendingpolitics.com/its-not-about-feelings-or-freedom-don-lemon-lectures-unvaccinated-as-he-advocates-for-federal-vaccine-mandates-knab/?utm_source=jdr

CNN’s Don Lemon is openly advocating for a two-tier class system in America: The vaccinated and the unvaccinated. The elites CNN host took to the airwaves recently to scold the unvaccinated, berating those who believe it’s a personal matter, and praising vaccine mandates like California’s K-12 school vaccine order.





“There is the literal toxicity of anti-vax rhetoric in the face of vaccine mandates. California is the first state in the nation to require COVID vaccinations for students. Great California. I said it,” Lemon said.





“This is about public health,” he claimed. “We just passed a grim milestone of 700,000 deaths from COVID in this country. 700,000 dead Americans, 700,000 dead Americans from COVID. Now the vast majority of the people that we’re losing are unvaccinated. This is about stopping a virus that is killing us. It’s not about feelings. It’s not about freedom or liberties… No matter how loudly people yell about it.”

“This is a little history lesson for you. Okay? In the early 1900s, when smallpox was running ramped a man named Henning Jacobson refused to be vaccinated,” he said. “He took his case to the Supreme Court where Justice John Marshall Harlan delivered the decision the law did not violate the 14th Amendment.”





“It’s not about feelings or freedom,” Lemon railed. “What kind of freedom do people want when they say they’re not getting vaccinated because they believe in freedom? Do they want the freedom to get sick? Do they want the freedom to be hospitalized or worse? Do they want the freedom to be lying in an overcrowded hospital, struggling for every breath? Do they want that freedom for the people they love to be infected with a deadly virus? What kind what kind of freedom is that? Don’t do it then, and don’t expect to do everything everybody else dose, the people that are vaccinated.”

Don Lemon is distorting the science and the law with his misleading lecture on the Covid mandates. Senator Rand Paul had an outstanding retort to such arguments in a recent rant about natural immunity on the Senate floor.

“Mr. Becerra, are you familiar with an Israeli study that had 2.5 million patients and found that the vaccinated group was seven times more likely to get infected with Covid than the people who had gotten Covid naturally?” Paul asked.

“Senator, I’ll have to get back to you on that one, I’m not familiar with that study,” Becerra replied.

“Well, you think you’d might want to be if you are going to travel the country insulting the millions of Americans, including the NBA star Jonathan Isaac who have had Covid, recovered, look at a study with 2.5 million people and say, ‘you know what? It looks like my immunity is as good as the vaccine or not, in a free country maybe I ought to be able to make that decision’ and instead you have chosen to travel the country and calling people like Jonathan Isaac and others, myself included, ‘flat earthers.’”

“We find that very insulting,” he added. “It goes against the science. Are you a doctor? A medical doctor?”

“I have worked over thirty years on health policy,” Becerra replied.

“So, you are not a medical doctor,” Paul noted. “Do you have a science degree?” he asked.

“And yet you travel the country calling people ‘flat earthers’ who have had Covid, looked at studies of millions of people, and made their own personal decision, their immunity they naturally acquired is sufficient.”

“So you presume, somehow, to tell over a hundred million Americans who have survived Covid that we have no right to determine our own medical care?” Paul went on.

“You alone are on high and you’ve made these decisions, a lawyer with no scientific background, no medical degree,” he said. “This is an arrogance coupled with an authoritarianism that is unseemly and un-American.”

“You, sir, are the one ignoring the science,” he added. “The vast preponderance of scientific studies, dozens and dozens, show robust, long-lasting immunity after Covid infection.”

“Even the CDC does not recommend a measles vaccine if you have measles immunity,” he went on. “The same was true for smallpox. But you ignore history and science to shame the ‘flat earthers’ as you call them.”

Furthermore, Covid “vaccines” do not stop the spread of Covid. The CDC admitted that the viral loads of vaccinated and unvaccinated can be similar, meaning that the vaccinated can spread Delta while having minor or no symptoms.

“High viral loads suggest an increased risk of transmission and raised concern that, unlike with other variants, vaccinated people infected with Delta can transmit the virus,” the CDC said.

It’s surprising that Don Lemon is still on the air, given the serious sexual assault allegations against him. Regardless, Lemon should be off the air for his pompous and ill-informed opinions.

