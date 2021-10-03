https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/soon-tell-fauci-asked-americans-can-gather-christmas-video/

Dr. Fauci is on a power trip and he’s not going to let go.

Fauci on Sunday was asked if Christmas gatherings need to be canceled during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“But can we gather for Christmas, or it’s just too soon to tell?” Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan asked Fauci.

“It’s just too soon to tell,” Fauci replied.

King Fauci believes he has the right to tell Americans if they can gather for the holidays.

VIDEO:

