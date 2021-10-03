https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/soon-tell-fauci-asked-americans-can-gather-christmas-video/

Dr. Fauci is on a power trip and he’s not going to let go.

Fauci on Sunday was asked if Christmas gatherings need to be canceled during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“But can we gather for Christmas, or it’s just too soon to tell?” Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan asked Fauci.

“It’s just too soon to tell,” Fauci replied.

King Fauci believes he has the right to tell Americans if they can gather for the holidays.

VIDEO:

HOLIDAY LOOKAHEAD: “It’s just too soon to tell,” Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @margbrennan when pressed whether or not people can safely gather together for Christmas this year. He says the country should instead concentrate on getting COVID cases down. pic.twitter.com/ey0ft9aCOh — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 3, 2021

