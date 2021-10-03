http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2Qz4TvnizII/

Pregnant actress Jennifer Lawrence showed her support for the systematic killing of unborn children alongside comedian Amy Schumer at a pro-abortion rally in New York City over the weekend.

“I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here,” Schumer — who underwent a hysterectomy earlier this year — wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, which featured a photo of her and Lawrence at the Rally for Abortion Justice event Saturday.

In the photo, Lawrence can be seen holding a sign, which reads, “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies,” while Schumer stood at her side, holding a sign reading, “Abortion is essential.”

Thousands of pro-abortion activists took to the streets at rallies across the country on Saturday in protest of Texas enacting a pro-life law last month — which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

While Lawrence and Schumer rallied in New York City, left-wing activist and actress Alyssa Milano championed abortion at another rally on the other side of the country, in Los Angeles.

In California, Milano went on a rant about how “fucked up Americans right now” alleging the Supreme Court is “packed with abusers.” The actress also insisted that “this is the most dangerous time to be a woman in America” and called on men to “use your privilege to destroy your own privilege.”

Several other figures from the entertainment industry were also spotted at the Los Angeles rally, including The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay and actresses Debbie Allen, Patricia Arquette, Rosanna Arquette, Lisa Ann Walter, and Cara Santana.

Celebrities across the country have had a collective meltdown over the pro-life law, with some of them — including Cher, Michael Rapaport, and David Simon — even downplaying the oppression of women in Middle Eastern countries by dubbing GOP lawmakers the “Texas Taliban,” comparing “sharia” law to the Lone Star State recognizing human rights when a human heartbeat begins.

Meanwhile, actress Bette Midler is pushing the novel idea of abstinence, as she calls for a sex strike by suggesting that “all women refuse to have sex with men” in reaction to the Texas law.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

