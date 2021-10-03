https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kristin-berg-was-forced-by-seattle-vaccine-mandate/
About The Author
Related Posts
Governor receiving monoclonal antibody treatment…
August 17, 2021
Ted Cruz — I will block Schumer from bypassing Filibuster…
September 28, 2021
Biden confuses United Nations with United States…
September 25, 2021
Interesting hit from Dr. Peter McCullough…
September 6, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy