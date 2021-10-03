https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/joe-biden-crisis-little-things

Democrats are in disarray. What’s bad for the Democrat party is good for America, so by all means keep it up! The radical batsh!t crazy wing wants $3.5 Trillion in new spending. The more “moderate” batsh!t crazy wing wants a more “moderate” $1.5 Trillion bill. Joe Biden, the most popular president ever, was sent to Capitol Hill to work out a deal. Biden of course failed. After failing, and before heading back to Delaware for a nap, reporters asked him why he wasn’t trying for a deal over the past few weeks. Biden blamed all the “little things” that distracted him.

“We had a few little things like hurricanes and floods. We had little things like… anyway. I just pooped.”

NOTE: As you know from watching the video, Biden didn’t say the words “I just pooped.” Out loud. That’s just my dramatic interpretation of what he was thinking during his awkward pause. We need to have precision of language in case any “independent” “fact” checkers are lurking.

Two things here. One, the little things he mentioned — hurricanes and floods — he didn’t have to deal with. He just needed to read an email and maybe answer the phone. Though, when he did travel the country because of the hurricanes and floods, people turned their backs on him and called him a tyrant.

Then he was about to mention other “little things,” but paused and stopped himself. What other “little things,” Joe? Your border crisis? Your Afghanistan debacle that cost us thirteen service members? Asking General Milley to pull your finger and realizing it wasn’t a fart? If Biden even had a train of thought, I wonder where it was heading before he stopped himself.

It’s easy to mock Biden’s handlers and the panicked way they stop him from taking questions. It’s also fun. But when you see what happens when Biden takes unscripted questions, you can understand his handlers’ dilemma.

