https://noqreport.com/2021/10/03/kash-patel-peter-strzok-and-lisa-page-are-cooperating-with-john-durham-lovebirds/
Former Trump Defense Department Chief of Staff Kash Patel joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.
Kash discussed the ongoing investigations into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe. Early in their interview Kash Patel said Durham is going after big fish and Peter Strzok and Lisa Page may be working with him.
From today’s interview.
Now ThAT is big news!
We will soon find out — If Joe Biden and Merrick Garland do not shut down the investigation first.
Via Sunday Morning Futures : Kash Patel tells @MariaBartiromo he expects indictments in the next six months on folks like Fusion GPS, Simpson, Page, Strzok, and others at the top. He noted they could also be seeking bigger fish like Andy McCabe and James Comey. pic.twitter.com/8vYAKUth69 — Jason D. Meister �� (@jason_meister) October 3, 2021
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker